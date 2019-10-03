Breed, officials hope basketball fans will set sail on new ferry service to Chase Center

With the wind whipping her hair, the sun beaming down and a smile on her face, Mayor London Breed on Thursday talked up the “great ride” on the new ferry service to Chase Center.

“Who wouldn’t want to just hop on a ferry to go to the Warriors game?” she said.

San Francisco officials are hoping more people will use public transit to attend events at the newly opened arena, including the new ferry, which was unveiled on Thursday. Serving the new Mission Bay Interim Ferry Landing at Pier 48 ½, the ferry service will begin Saturday — in time for the first Warriors preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, and take riders to and from Oakland, Alameda and Larkspur.

The more basketball fans brave the Bay, the more relieved traffic congestion will get, and the less packed the trains will become, city officials argued.

Breed said The City is working with the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District to advertise the ferry service, adding that management for the Warriors will also help get the word out.

The new service is intended to alleviate traffic congestion and provide Chase Center guests another alternative to driving.

However officials have struggled so far to convince riders to take some other transportaton alternatives, including the 78X shuttle bus that debuted with the center.

Breed said The City will enhance its efforts to communicate with riders about the 78X, which runs on a loop from 16th and Mission BART to Chase Center and back.

“The feedback is, why would I want to go out of my way to go to the BART station at 16th and Mission when I’m headed downtown?” Breed said. “Part of the communication strategy that we’re working on is to help people understand that this could be a lot faster, and so we have to do a better job of communicating the message around the time.”