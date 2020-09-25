Breed nominates Palo Alto city planner Rachael Tanner to the Planning Commission

Mayor London Breed has named Rachael Tanner to serve on the Planning Commission to fill a recent vacancy.

Breed submitted her appointment of Tanner to the Board of Supervisors this week for confirmation. The board may vote on the nomination in the coming weeks. But if it doesn’t act within 60 days, or by Nov. 21, she would be considered approved.

Tanner would serve out the remainder of the term of Milicent Johnson, which ends on June 30, 2022. Johnson recently stepped down to move to Oakland and start a a philanthropic organization, the San Francisco Examiner previously reported.

Tanner currently serves serves as the assistant director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Palo Alto. She also serves on San Francisco’s Board of Appeals, which then Board of Supervisors President Malia Cohen appointed her to in October 2018.

Tanner was also a senior planner in the Planning Department for two years, where she worked on the Excelsior and Outer Mission Neighborhood Strategy, a plan to improve the commercial corridors along Mission Street and Geneva Avenue.

She also briefly served as a legislative aide to District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai.

In March 2017, Tanner launched Officially Hitched, a business that provides wedding officiating services throughout Northern California.

In August, the board reappointed three Planning Commisioners, including Breed’s previous appointee Susan Diamond.

