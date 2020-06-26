Breed halts plans to reopen more businesses

Mayor London Breed on Friday announced that the planned reopening of some businesses would be postponed due to climbing coronavirus cases. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A day after San Francisco secured approval from the state to reopen more types of business, Mayor London Breed announced Friday she was halting those reopening plans.

“COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA,” Breed said in a tweet. “We’re now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly. As a result, we’re temporarily delaying the re-openings that were scheduled for Monday.”

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the Department of Public Health, said during a Friday afternoon virtual press conference that “an increase in our positivity rate” of COVID-19 cases has prompted the decision.

That means that hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, tattoo salons, massage establishments, museums, zoos, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming will no longer be allowed to reopen on Monday, the Mayor’s Office confirmed.

“Yesterday we saw 103 cases. On June 15, when we first reopened outdoor dining and in-store retail, we had 20,” Breed tweeted. “At our current rate, the number could double rapidly. If that continues & we don’t intervene, we’ll be at such a high number that our only option would be to shut down.”

Colfax did not provide a specific reason for the increase in cases.

“We don’t have any indication at this point that it’s tied to a specific facility or an event, but with our contact tracing, partner notification efforts will do everything we can to better assess that,” Colfax said.

He added that they continue to see a disproportionate “representation of Latinx diagnoses in these cases.”

It’s not clear how long The City is “delaying” the reopening.

“Our public health experts will evaluate the data over the coming days to determine if it’s safe to move forward,” Breed tweeted. “I know people are anxious to reopen—I am too. But we can’t jeopardize the progress we’ve made. We’ll continue to let you know as soon as decisions are made.”

Colfax said that they will watch the testing results and “over the next few days it will be especially telling” whether The City can move forward with its reopening plans.

Colax said that they may have to scale back currently allowed businesses and acitvities if the infection rate continues to increase, but they are not at this time.

“We are not reversing,” Colfax said. “We are going to have to watch the data.”

A statement from the Mayor’s Office said that “there is no change to businesses and activities currently allowed under prior reopening phases.”

This is a developing story and will be updated

