As she attempts to enhance policing with a dwindling number of officers, Mayor London Breed is seeking nearly $28 million for police overtime.
Citing the San Francisco Police Department’s “staffing crisis,” Breed said the supplemental budget request would essentially keep the department afloat for the remainder of the year.
Without the additional funding, Breed warned that the department could have to implement a hiring freeze and pause overtime spending. That would result in fewer police officers on duty for a department already widely criticized for failing to respond in a timely fashion to crimes like home break-ins.
Breed blamed the overtime spending on the need to backfill shifts as the number of sworn officers declines, as well as The City’s increased police presence aimed at ensuring public safety in tourist areas and attempting to disrupt drug markets in the Tenderloin.
The $27.6 million request will require approval by the Board of Supervisors.
Already, Breed’s moderate allies on the board have signaled their support for the spending. They include supervisors Joel Engardio, Matt Dorsey, Rafael Mandelman and Catherine Stefani.
Breed announced the overtime request during her State of The City address last week and revealed the details in a press release on Tuesday.
“We have been working hard to address serious public safety challenges in San Francisco, but we need our officers out on the street,” Breed said in a statement. “While we are working on strategies to address our staffing shortages, we can’t wait to ensure our officers are able to provide the basic services our residents deserve and that our prosecutors can hold drug dealers and repeat offenders accountable.”
Use of overtime by the police department is on pace to surge beyond last year’s level.
According to the mayor’s office, the department has tallied 380,000 hours of overtime in the current fiscal year. It used 425,000 hours in the previous fiscal year, which runs from July through June.
Separately, Breed announced a second piece of legislation that would offer the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office a $200,000 funding boost. It would pay for three additional prosecutors focused on open-air drug dealing.
“The supplemental that the Mayor is proposing is an important step in addressing the public safety challenges our city is facing due to the significant staffing crisis that the SFPD is facing,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “Providing additional support to my office for narcotics prosecutions will complement this effort and allow for more resources to disrupt open-air drug dealing and prosecute cases against suspected drug dealers.”
If approved, the $27.6 million would add to an already rising police department budget.
The budget increased by $56.6 million in this year’s budget, bringing total spending to $714 million. That additional funding was, in part, dedicated to holding more police academies that would increase the number of new officers.
"We can’t fear trying new things," said the mayor in her State of the City address
With the additional $27.6 million, police spending will have increased by about 12.8% since 2021.
The extra funding would cover a budget shortfall driven by overtime spending, according to the mayor’s office. It would pay not only for continued overtime, but the temporary salaries paid to the department’s community ambassadors. The community ambassador program pays retired officers to monitor areas in highly trafficked areas.
“While the Department actively plans for long-term hiring solutions, overtime is a necessary short-term intervention that will better meet calls for service workload demands, and the multifaceted service needs of public safety in our city,” Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.
Supervisor Dean Preston called the proposal “preposterous” in light of recent increases to the police department budget.
“It is even harder to square this massive overspending at a time when other departments are being told to cut critical services due to a projected deficit,” Preston said in a statement to The Examiner. “We need to demand some accountability and stop writing SFPD blank checks.”
The funding request could reignite a long simmering debate over police staffing in The City.
The number of sworn officers is objectively on the decline, with 1,872 full-duty sworn officers in 2018, compared to 1,537 in 2022. With hundreds of officers at or nearing retirement age, city leaders have warned the attrition will continue.
Meanwhile, police response times are trending upwards. In 2016, the median response time to a priority A 911 call — the highest level of emergency — was between six and seven minutes, according to city data. Thus far in 2023, it has been between 10 and 11 minutes.
San Francisco is just one of several major cities desperate to hire new police officers.
Supervisor Matt Dorsey introduced a resolution earlier this year that would implore The City to match any recruitment and retention bonuses offered by other police departments in Northern California.