Mayor London Breed announced the overtime request during her State of The City address last week. Use of overtime by the police department is on pace to surge beyond last year’s level.

As she attempts to enhance policing with a dwindling number of officers, Mayor London Breed is seeking nearly $28 million for police overtime.

Citing the San Francisco Police Department’s “staffing crisis,” Breed said the supplemental budget request would essentially keep the department afloat for the remainder of the year.

