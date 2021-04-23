Mayor London Breed announced new commitments to fight climate change and help San Francisco to become a sustainable city on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Breed announces climate action plan that calls for becoming carbon neutral by 2045

In honor of Earth Day, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a series new citywide climate goals, including an ambitious plan to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next 24 years.

The city’s plan to become carbon neutral by 2045 includes hitting key environmental targets like providing all residents with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.

The plan to provide completely renewable energy would be made possible through CleanPowerSF, the city’s community energy program, created in 2016. CleanPowerSF generates electricity from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, biogas and small-hydro, and has already enrolled around 380,000 businesses and residents.

Mayor Breed also announced on Thursday the city is six years ahead of its goal of reducing emissions by 40 precent by 2025. As of 2019, the city’s emissions have dropped to 41 percent below 1990 levels, city officials said.

“Even with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Francisco has continued to push ahead with our commitment to sustainable and innovative environmental policies that set a standard for the rest of the country. We’re taking bold, aggressive action because our future depends on it,” Breed said in a statement.

CleanPowerSF is overseen by the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.

SFPUC Acting General Manager Michael Carlin said, “Through our public power programs, we are empowering San Francisco with local, cleaner and more renewable energy sources that also give our residents and businesses a chance to do their part to combat climate change.”

Also, in celebration of Earth Day, Breed announced the Chase Center, home to the Golden State Warriors, is the latest building to be certified by the San Francisco Department of the Environment as a Green Business. Through its energy improvements and water conversation features, the Chase Center is the only NBA arena that is Green Business certified throughout the state.

Other notable San Francisco Green Businesses include Oracle Park, California Academy of Sciences, and the Exploratorium.

Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone said, “Being located in one of the most environmentally-friendly cities in the world, we want to make sure we are doing our part to minimize our environmental impact and reduce our carbon footprint.”

