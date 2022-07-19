Move over, Sutro tower — there’s a new antenna in town.
An avian research station in the South Bay has installed the first of three radio towers that will be able to track migrating animals — from birds to dragonflies — with more accuracy and at a lower cost than ever before. The key is giving them miniscule, walkie-talkie backpacks.
“Migrations in general are poorly understood,” said Michael Helm, naturalist and member of the Golden Gate Audubon Society. The West Coast has been far behind the rest of the country in tracking migratory behavior, he said. “But it’s changing fast. If migrations aren’t understood from end to end, conservation efforts may not succeed. There is a bigger story here.”
The tower, called a Motus antenna that is part of the Motus Wildlife Tracking System, is in an open marsh at Coyote Creek Field Station in Milpitas, managed by the San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory. Using a simple radio frequency scanning system, the antenna can monitor the travel behavior and measurements of birds, bats and insects, which will provide vital information that has eluded researchers and conservationists for years.
The tags are lightweight radio transmitters, called nanotags, housed in a small plastic casing that is mounted on the creature with elastic bands. Each tag has a unique signature that it emits day and night that is detected by the Motus antenna closest to it. When a tag is within range of a Motus station, the tag ID, time, bearing, signal strength and other data are recorded by the sensor array at the station. As the tag travels with the animal, eventually a pattern emerges, showing timing of migration, distance traveled, rate of travel, length of stay at stopover sites and other factors.
Motus radio waves are not just a local broadcast, either. All data acquired by Motus tech contributes to a global database, the first of its kind, that is accessible to anyone who needs it. For Amie MacDonald, the Motus coordinator for the Birds Canada, this is the true revolution of Motus technology.
“The philosophy of Motus is to harness the collective power of individual projects into one massive coordinated effort,” said MacDonald. “This can expand the scale and impact of everyone’s work, while maximizing scarce research funds.”
Current knowledge about the migratory movements of small animals are broad strokes of data, acquired slowly and painstakingly, that paint a blurry image of the most important journey that an organism takes in its life.
That’s because in the past, tracking methods have been too cumbersome. Bird banding requires a consistent recapture rate — not helpful if disaster strikes, as it so often does, with climate change. Feather isotope analysis, while data-dense, is not always specific enough to draw a viable conclusion. Satellite tags are useful, but have been too large in the past for delicate species, like butterflies or tiny bats.
And while radio telemetry has existed since the '60s, it’s inefficient. Instead of running on one synchronized frequency like Motus, each satellite walkie-talkie was on a different wavelength, requiring researchers to constantly flip through channels looking for passing pings from birds.
The beauty of a Motus tower for landbird biologist Dan Wenny at the S.F. bird observatory is that it eliminates practically all of these roadblocks while maintaining data integrity.
“Motus is a network of many towers, so as tagged birds move, we’ll eventually get good data on timing of migration, distance traveled, rate of travel, length of stay at stopover sites and other factors,” said Wenny. “The network on the West Coast is still developing, but eventually the Pacific Flyway will be well covered.”
As climate change, deforestation, light pollution, toxic algae blooms, drought and more continue to worsen, having a robust system in place to keep tabs on the condition of vulnerable species is imperative to their conservation, said Helm. Local wildlife advocacy groups like the Golden Gate Audubon Society are starting to support Motus infrastructure in urban areas, including teaching antenna installation, because the materials are cheap and widely available.
“Here in the Bay Area we are essentially in the middle of the flyway, and migrators definitely pass over and stop at local sites,” said Helm. “Birders of all kinds should want to support Motus because it will help them make well-grounded science that describes what the real problems are, so we can do effective environmental work for the animals’ benefit.”