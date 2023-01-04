Salesforce Tower looking down Post Street

Tech got a bracing kick in the teeth as Salesforce said Wednesday that it is slashing 10% of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 jobs, as CEO Marc Benioff acknowledged that the software behemoth “hired too many people leading into this economic downturn.”

Salesforce said the layoffs, together with a plan to shutter some offices, were part of a move to cut costs and improve its operating margins at a time when the tech industry is reeling from a dramatic downturn, the company said in an SEC filing. Salesforce had about 79,000 employees as of early 2022.

