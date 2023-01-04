Tech got a bracing kick in the teeth as Salesforce said Wednesday that it is slashing 10% of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 jobs, as CEO Marc Benioff acknowledged that the software behemoth “hired too many people leading into this economic downturn.”
Salesforce said the layoffs, together with a plan to shutter some offices, were part of a move to cut costs and improve its operating margins at a time when the tech industry is reeling from a dramatic downturn, the companysaid in an SEC filing.Salesforce had about79,000 employeesas of early 2022.
“The environment remains challenging.”Benioff said in a letter to employeeson Wednesday. “I’ve been thinking a lot about how we came to this moment. As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that.”
Salesforce saw a surge in demand as the pandemic lockdowns and the sharp pivot to remote work accelerated the growth of cloud computing and cloud-based business software.
But the economic slowdown that began late last year has led to weaker demand in the tech market. Salesforce is joining other major tech companies that have announced major layoffs, including Meta, Coinbase, Stripe and Twitter.
Salesforce shares plunged nearly 60% since October 2021. News that it was slashing jobs sparked a mini rally on Wall Street as Salesforce stock rose 3% in mid-morning trades.
“This is a smart poker move by Benioff to preserve margins in an uncertain backdrop as the company clearly overbuilt out its organization over the past few years along with the rest of the tech sector with a slowdown now on the horizon,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told clients in a note.
Salesforce is “trying to quickly adjust to a softening demand environment,” as it also gears up for stiffer competition in the cloud software market, particularly with rival Microsoft, Ives said.
