Update at 7:08 PM PT:  NFL statement on tonight's game -- "The Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available."        

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

