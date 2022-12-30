Homeless on Willow Street near Polk Street

A person walks through a homeless encampment on Willow Street near Polk Street in San Francisco.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Ending unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco would cost The City $1.45 billion over the next three years, according to a new report released Friday afternoon.

The report, authored by The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, is poised to spark debate over the most prudent way for San Francisco to substantially reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and on sidewalks.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like