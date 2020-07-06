Boy, 6, fatally shot on Fourth of July remembered for his smile, intelligence

A 6-year-old boy who was fatally struck by gunfire while watching fireworks on the Fourth of July in the Bayview is remembered as an intelligent child who loved technology and could “brighten up a room.”

Jace Young was at a birthday party on the 1200 block of Ingalls Street at around 10:44 p.m. Saturday when he was shot, according to police and his family. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

“Jace was a very bright young man destined for greatness,” the family said in a statement Monday. “The kid who could brighten up a room with his smile and his blue glasses.”

“He gave us all that he could,” they added. “All that God put him on Earth to give us and now we are left to pick up the pieces.”

The family has started an online fundraiser to collect donations for funeral arrangements, burial costs and to support his mother.

A second shooting victim, an adult male, was also taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The shooting prompted outrage from city officials and the police union.

“Senseless violence like this that could so tragically claim the life of a small child is unacceptable in our city,” Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin said his office is “working hard to support his family.”

“But we can’t bring him back or make their family whole,” Boudin said on Twitter. “We must do more to decrease access to guns and prevent this senseless violence.”

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents the Bayview on the Board of Supervisors, said he was “completely devastated” by the killing and pleaded with the community to end gun violence.

“You must talk with your children and community about this child losing his life to senseless violence,” Walton wrote on Facebook. “No family should have to go through this.”

“I beg us all to put down the guns and turn our fight to change the institutions that have failed the Black community, together,” Walton added.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association called for his killer to be “brought to justice.”

“Our kids should be able to watch fireworks in their own neighborhood without fear of bullets,” the union posted on social media. “Families should not live in fear at home and no family should suffer such irreparable heartbreak.”

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspects in the case but said they are two men of unknown ages.

The shooting was one of two homicides in the Bayview over the holiday weekend.

On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed on the 100 block of Giants Drive at around 11:04 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released his name.

No further information was immediately available in either case.

