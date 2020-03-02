DA withdraws charges against suspect arrested in attack caught on video

An attack on a man collecting recyclables in the Bayview District was captured on video and went viral last month. (Courtesy image)

The District Attorney’s Office has withdrawn charges against one of the two suspects arrested in connection with an attack on an elderly man in the Bayview that was captured on video.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin planned to charge Dwayne Grayson, 20, with elder abuse on Friday, but decided to pursue a “restorative justice” approach on Monday after talking with the victim.

Grayson allegedly recorded the 68-year-old victim being struck over the head with a pole by another man while collecting cans near La Salle Avenue and Osceola Lane on Feb. 22.

The video sparked outrage on social media and from local politicians because a man can be heard in the recording saying “I hate Asians.”

Police initially booked Grayson on suspicion of robbery and elder abuse with a hate crime enhancement last week.

“We’ve been in conversations with the victim who has expressed an interest in a restorative justice outcome in this case, specifically as it relates to the young man involved with taking the video,” said Alex Bastian, a spokesperson for the office. “We respect our victims and their desires.”

Bastian said Grayson could still be charged depending on whether the restorative justice model works.

On Sunday, police arrested a second man in the case for allegedly robbing the victim of his cans. Prosecutors are expected to decide whether to charge that suspect, 56-year-old Jonathan Amerson of San Francisco, by the end of Monday.

Amerson was arrested on suspicion of two counts each of robbery and elder abuse.

Police allege he had robbed the same victim once before at the same location two months earlier.

