Boudin campaign for DA to get boost from Bernie Sanders

Deputy Public Defender Chesa Boudin, one of four people running for district attorney in San Francisco, is set to announce an endorsement from presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday afternoon.

Boudin is scheduled to hold a press briefing on the endorsement this afternoon at Sanders’ San Francisco campaign headquarters.

Boudin is one of four people running for DA this Nov. 7, and is considered one of the two frontrunners along with Suzy Loftus, a former police commission president. Deputy Attorney General Leif Dautch and Deputy District Attorney Nancy Tung are also running.

Sanders’ endorsement has the potential to boost Boudin’s profile, coming so shortly before the election.

He previously endorsed former supervisor Jane Kim against then-Supervisor Scott Wiener before the Democratic primary for a San Francisco state senate seat. While Wiener eventually won the seat, Sanders’ endorsement was credited with bringing in a rush of new campaign donations for Kim and helping her to narrow the gap with her better-funded rival, who had the backing of the moderate business establishment.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Sanders’ seal of approval will be enough to counter the boost given to Loftus when Mayor London Breed appointed her earlier this month to act as interim district attorney following the departure on Oct. 18 of former District Attorney George Gascon. The appointment was decried by opponents as interference by the mayor in what had been, to that point, an open race with no seated incumbent running for reelection.

Loftus also has the endorsement of a presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

Kim is now managing Sanders’ campaign in the Bay Area.