Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park set to reopen

The San Francisco Botanical Garden will reopen to the public next Monday, June 1, officials announced Tuesday.

The popular garden, which has been closed since mid-March, will reopen in three phases. In the first phase, masks will be required and visitors will be limited to 25 percent of the park’s capacity. Only one entrance, the Main Gate near Lincoln Way and Ninth Avenue, will be open, and the library, bookstore and children’s garden on the site will remain closed.

The gate will be open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and advance ticket purchases are recommended. Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and hand sanitizing stations will be available.

The garden’s closure has caused it to lose $1 million in revenue, leading to staff layoffs and reduced hours. The Flower Piano and Youth Education programs have been canceled as a result and the garden has scaled back measures to protect plant collections.

For those with the funds, donations made by June 30 will be matched up to $50,000. Donations can be made at sfbg.org/donate.

