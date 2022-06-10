BOSTON — Hate to say it, folks. But Boston has got it over San Francisco right now. Hands down.
I'm not talking basketball. That issue remains to be seen. But in the streets, Boston puts San Francisco to shame. Crowded restaurants and offices. Beautiful public spaces. And very few homeless people in this city’s vibrant center.
I was hoping these NBA Finals would shine a bright light on San Francisco as it emerges from the pandemic and tries to overcome a national narrative about our grimy street scenes. Instead, Boston has stepped into that spotlight, garnering rave reviews from international media here for the games. San Francisco? Not so much.
Can't say I blame them. A lot of basketball journalists stayed at the Marriott Marquis on Fourth and Mission streets last week. Now, the Jukebox has always been a fine hotel. But many of those media members told me they were pretty horrified at what they saw while walking around our core downtown. This is the area San Francisco needs to put put forward to the world as a vibrant, walkable, entertaining center for commerce and tourism. Instead, people are turned off.
It's the direct opposite here in Boston. I've been walking its streets for days now and can report crowded sidewalks and bustling retail centers. Five o'clock in the business district looks like five o'clock should. Tons of workers making their way to the commuter trains. Or dropping into bars and restaurants for happy hour. Boston Commons provides a leafy oasis in the middle of it all, with nary a tent in sight. The North End and Back Bay neighborhoods are relatively spotless, with few or no boarded-up businesses. It's all quite lovely. I can't tell you how different this feels from what I experience regularly in San Francisco's relatively barren Financial District. Actually, I think I just did.
There are a variety of factors at play here. San Francisco has more homeless people than Boston. The weather is temperate, so it attracts more people year-round. Boston shuffles its homeless population to the outskirts, leaving places like Roxbury to deal with the crisis. There's a place they call "Methadone Mile" here that sure sounds familiar. So, don't get me wrong. This is not Shangri-La on the banks of the Charles River.
But Boston seems to understand a core fact that appears lost on San Francisco's civic leaders. If you're going to be a world-class city that attracts the best and brightest business travelers and competes with destinations like Paris and Rome for tourist dollars, you can't let your downtown core be an open air drug market. You just can't. It should be clean and policed and free of threatening elements. Boston clearly believes this. Same can be said for New York City. A recent trip to Dallas revealed the same. Society's problems remain, but they're not front and center.
I'm sure plenty of people will find that sentiment callous. That sweeping the problem to other areas doesn't solve the root issues. And I'd agree with some of that. But we can't let our city decay because we don't have the political will to address the issue. We can't continue to project this image to the world and expect good things to happen. It's long past time to clean up downtown and put our best face forward.
There are certainly lessons to be learned from Boston.
An editorial in the Boston Globe earlier this year drew the comparison, saying, "Boston's street homelessness rate, as measured by last year's census, was under 4 percent. By comparison, San Francisco, roughly the same size of Boston with a similar high cost of living, has a street homelessness rate of over 60 percent." Recent counts show just under 8,000 people are currently homeless in San Francisco. In Boston, over 2,000 people are estimated to be homeless on any given night.
I won't pretend to be an expert on Boston's homelessness strategies, but some simple research reveals good ideas. To start with, the state of Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state for families. According to the Boston Foundation, a nonprofit focused on equity issues, "Right to shelter is a mandate that requires a state or municipality to provide temporary emergency shelter to every man, woman and child who is eligible for services, every night. Massachusetts has been a right to shelter state since 1983. Only two other U.S. jurisdictions have right to shelter mandates: New York City and the District of Columbia."
San Francisco just passed a similar measure this week, recently re-introduced by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. That's good news, but I'd argue this might be better implemented from a state level like it is out here.
Back in December, Boston's then Acting Mayor Kim Janey issued an executive order that gave police wider powers to get people out of tents and off the streets. It allowed law enforcement to petition for involuntary commitments for people who “present a likelihood of serious harm to themselves or others” due to drug use or mental problems.
That sounds like a step in the right direction. A step that San Francisco has never wanted to take, but it's clearly time.
San Francisco and Boston have always possessed similarities, two cities built around world-class academic, cultural and business institutions. These are kindred communities in many ways. Let's learn from one another and find a humane solution to this inhumane public health crisis.