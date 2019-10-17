Bomb threat prompts evacuations at CCSF

A bomb threat at City College of San Francisco’s Ocean campus resulted in the evacuation of students and faculty from three buildings on Thursday afternoon, college officials confirmed.

The bomb threat was called in at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to City College spokesperson Evette Davis. Evacuations occurred at the campus’ Multi-Use Building, Creative Arts and Science buildings.

San Francisco Police Department officials remained on the scene as of 3:45 p.m. and are “currently walking through those buildings,” according to Davis. She added that authorities had not found “any kind of device” so far.

Davis said that the college will send out notifications once the threat is cleared.

