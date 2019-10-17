(Courtesy @BrainiacSports)

Bomb threat prompts evacuations at CCSF

A bomb threat at City College of San Francisco’s Ocean campus resulted in the evacuation of students and faculty from three buildings on Thursday afternoon, college officials confirmed.

The bomb threat was called in at approximately 2:30 p.m., according to City College spokesperson Evette Davis. Evacuations occurred at the campus’ Multi-Use Building, Creative Arts and Science buildings.

San Francisco Police Department officials remained on the scene as of 3:45 p.m. and are “currently walking through those buildings,” according to Davis. She added that authorities had not found “any kind of device” so far.

Davis said that the college will send out notifications once the threat is cleared.

lwaxmann@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Health department human resources director stepping down

Just Posted

Thirty years after Loma Prieta, is San Francisco ready for the next ‘big one?’

Bay Area residents breathed a sigh of relief this week after a… Continue reading

Mayor sets deadline to empty seismically unsafe jail, but city still lacks a plan to make it happen

On the 30th anniversary of the devastating Loma Prieta earthquake, Mayor London… Continue reading

SF files motion to dismiss NRA’s lawsuit over ‘domestic terrorist’ label

San Francisco filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the lawsuit filed against… Continue reading

With Loftus set to take office, poll shows voters disapprove of last-minute DA appointment

Mayor London Breed made an unpopular decision when she named candidate Suzy… Continue reading

‘My brother in Baltimore’: Pelosi reacts to death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings

U.S. House Speaker and Baltimore native Nancy Pelosi mourned the death of… Continue reading

Most Read