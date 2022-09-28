sfo26

Singapore Airlines flight SQ 33 departed SFO's international terminal Monday night. 

 Mike Koozmin/The Examiner

A bomb threat made on a Singapore Airlines flight departing from San Francisco International Airport was determined to be false, authorities say.

The incident took place on Singapore Airlines flight SQ 33, which departed SFO's international terminal Monday night and was headed for Singapore's Changi Airport. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting