Bomb threat made on plane that departed SFO

Sep 28, 2022

A bomb threat made on a Singapore Airlines flight departing from San Francisco International Airport was determined to be false, authorities say.

The incident took place on Singapore Airlines flight SQ 33, which departed SFO's international terminal Monday night and was headed for Singapore's Changi Airport. Preliminary investigations from Singapore's Ministry of Defence indicate that a 37-year-old male passenger allegedly assaulted a cabin crew member and also claimed to have a bomb in his carry-on bag.

The man was restrained by crew members and later arrested for making false threats of a terroristic act and suspected drug consumption. F-16 fighter jets escorted the plane to a safe landing at Changi Airport, where the airport was then taxied to a remote bay for security checks. Passengers and crew members were released from the plane after the checks were completed.

In a statement, Singapore Airlines said, "We are assisting the authorities with their investigations and regret that we are unable to provide further details."

Singapore's Ministry of Defence noted that their investigation into the hoax is ongoing. Singapore Airlines ranks as one of the safest airlines in the world, however the company experienced similar bomb hoaxes in 2018 and 2019.