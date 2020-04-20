Body of mother found dead in burning building may have been mutilated by son

A woman’s body was found after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the Mission District. The woman’s son has since been arrested in her death. (Courtesy photo)

A 29-year-old man who allegedly left his mother’s body in a burning building on Easter Sunday may have mutilated her corpse after strangling her to death, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Daniel Antonio Gudino is facing a murder charge in connection with the heinous killing of his 56-year-old mother at a residence on the 1300 block of Natoma Street in the Mission District on the morning of April 12.

The source told the San Francisco Examiner that Gudino may have used a baseball bat and a drill gun to mangle her body after the killing.

Gudino is believed to have struggled with mental illness.

He was naked and covered in blood when police arrested him on the porch of the residence that morning.

Firefighters extinguishing a blaze at the home found her body in the bedroom.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached Monday to confirm the name of the victim.

Jail records show Gudino is being held in the jail ward at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The District Attorney’s Office has charged him with murder.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/