A body was found in a lake at Golden Gate Park on Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities discovered the body floating in Elk Glen Lake after receiving a report at about 8:51 a.m., according to police.

The person was recovered by the San Francisco Fire Department.

The cause of death is unknown, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the name of the person.

