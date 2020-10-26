Crime scene tape on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Body found burning in SoMa prompts suspicious death probe

Authorities in San Francisco have launched a suspicious death investigation after the body of a man was found burning in a South of Market backstreet early Sunday morning.

Officers discovered the body while on patrol when someone flagged them down to report an outdoor blaze on Minna Street near Russ Alley at around 4:18 a.m., police said.

“The officers extinguished the fire and located a body,” Officer Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesperson said.

The body was reportedly found in a burning pile of debris.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has since identified the man as Eric Moren, 28.

While Moren was declared dead at the scene, it is unclear whether he died there or somewhere else.

Police have not said whether investigators believe he died as a result of foul play.

The incident is currently being investigated as a suspicious death — rather than as a homicide — since the Medical Examiner’s Office has not made a final determination as to the cause of death.

No further details have been released.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

