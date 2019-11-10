Body found at San Francisco golf course, police investigate death as suspicious

The person has not been identified by authorities

The discovery of a body at the Lincoln Park Golf Course in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon has spurred a suspicious death investigation by police.

Officers found the body at around 2:19 p.m. after responding to the 300 block of 34th Avenue, where the golf course is located, according to police.

The death is under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail as well as the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the identity of the person as of Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.

