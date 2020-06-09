Board rejects one mayoral nominee to Police Commission, another drops out

Mayor London Breed has nominated attorney Geoffrey Gordon-Creed (left) and Alameda County prosecutor Nancy Tung (right) to serve on the Police Commission. (Courtesy photo and Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)) Mayor London Breed has nominated attorney Geoffrey Gordon-Creed (left) and Alameda County prosecutor Nancy Tung (right) to serve on the Police Commission. (Courtesy photo and Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner))

Mayor London Breed’s nominees for the Police Commission failed to obtain the votes needed Tuesday to serve on the oversight board after critics questioned whether they were the right candidates to drive police reform in San Francisco.

While attorney Geoffrey Gordon-Creed dropped out of the running before the Board of Supervisors could reject him, the board shot down the nomination of prosecutor Nancy Tung with a 10-1 vote, citing concerns about her positions on hot-button issues.

“It is imperative that we have people on our Police Commission that understand the need for aggressive police reform,” said Supervisor Shamann Walton. “This is not a time when we need people on the Police Commission that are not about ensuring systemic change.”

The decision came after the Rules Committee recommended with a 2-1 vote last week that the full board reject the nominees and approve strong reformers in light of the killing of George Floyd, which has prompted nationwide protests against police brutality.

Those who spoke during public comment questioned whether Gordon-Creed, a former deputy city attorney who has worked in private practice since the early 1990s, had the right experience to serve on a board that sets police policy and disciplines officers.

“I appreciate your confidence in my background and ability to serve the commission,” Gordon-Creed wrote in a letter to Breed Tuesday, withdrawing his name from consideration.

“I was looking forward to serving on the Police Commission would like to have assisted the SFPD in its efforts to become a national model for good policing,” he said, referring to the San Francisco Police Department. “I will continue my efforts in other ways.”

Tung, who ran for district attorney last November, faced criticism for supporting arming officers with stun guns and stating that the officers who shot and killed Mario Woods and Jessica Williams in two high-profile cases should not be fired or charged.

She reversed her position on Tasers last week.

Only Supervisor Catherine Stefani voted to support Tung. Stefani, who also supported Gordon-Creed at the Rules Committee, argued that the board should have deferred to Breed on the nominees.

“Our charter gives the mayor the responsibility to nominate four members for the Police Commission,” Stefani said. “I really do believe that San Francisco is very fortunate to have a mayor who is incredibly knowledgeable about law enforcement.”

Tung had argued she would be a voice for the Chinese community on the Police Commission. The supervisors urged Breed to appoint another Chinese nominee with experience as a criminal justice leader.

“We deserve better,” said Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee. “We should not settle for nominations just based on their race alone.”

