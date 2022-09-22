San Francisco leaders are hoping that the third time’s the charm for the “behested payments” ordinance.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed amendments to the ordinance, ending negotiations related to a law that the supervisors, and then the voters, had approved in the preceding months.
The amendments are designed to address concerns that the existing ordinance was overly broad and impeded city government’s ability to work with nonprofits, without leaving the law totally toothless.
Behested payments describe instances where a government official asks for donations to a nonprofit or a fundraising campaign. At times, behested payments have been a source of corruption, as in the Mohammed Nuru scandal. But in other situations, they play an essential role in funding programs like homelessness services and park renovations.
“The impetus for the (original) legislation was to more stringently regulate and in many cases prohibit behested payments,” said Supervisor Aaron Peskin, one of the leading advocates for the ordinance. The new legislation “does that without chilling truly publicly spirited philanthropic giving to the city and city agencies and city programs.”
In a statement, Mayor London Breed said the amended ordinance “addresses many of the challenges with the previous law,” adding that it will “allow the City to continue partnerships with philanthropic foundations and community groups, which contribute critical funding and innovative solutions to San Francisco's progress in addressing our most pressing challenges, like homelessness and behavioral health.”
Breed highlighted the importance of philanthropy in government functioning. “The public sector cannot do this alone. San Francisco is lucky to have a strong philanthropic spirit, and we need to support that while ensuring critical safeguards remain in place to protect against any conflicts of interest."
Starting this summer, Breed and Peskin began negotiating fixes to the behested payments ordinance, following complaints from city officials who said they did not know whether they were legally permitted to fund programs with philanthropic dollars.
Breed wanted to make more sweeping changes to the ordinance, while Peskin introduced more minor ones. In a hardball political move, Breed placed a measure on the November ballot with her preferred changes to the ordinance. However, as negotiations with Peskin progressed, she withdrew the measure.
Ultimately, the agreement the two sides arrived at fairly closely resembles what Breed had initially proposed.
The amended ordinance exempts payments of under $1,000, as well as groups or individuals seeking a ministerial, as opposed to a discretionary, permit from a city department. That means that if an organization sought a minor permit — for instance, reserving use of a picnic table in Golden Gate Park — that organization could still work with the Rec and Park Department on a philanthropic campaign.
Whereas the previous law barred behested payments from anyone or any group that had “attempted to influence” any action within a given department, the new law narrows the prohibition to those who attempted to influence a contract they were directly involved in. It also exempts community benefits agreements for real estate development projects.
One provision in Breed’s proposed legislation that didn’t make it into the final draft was an exemption for “friends of” organizations, like the Parks Alliance or the Friends of the San Francisco Public Library, that have memoranda of understanding with the city department they support. Instead, these groups would only be exempt from the ordinance with Board of Supervisors approval.
Despite being clarified in many respects, the law remains complex, and specific provisions will be subject to interpretation by the Ethics Commission on a case-by-case basis.
“The new legislation is much more prescriptive, but where there are gray areas, they still have the ability to regulate and interpret,” Peskin said of the Ethics Commission. The Ethics Commission’s slow pace in interpreting the behested payments ordinance was a source of confusion for government officials when the law initially went into effect.
Peskin said he’s pleased that he and Breed were able to come to an agreement without asking the voters to weigh in on the matter for the second time in a year. “The bottom line is, cooler heads prevailed, and we did our job inside the building. We did what the voters elected us to do.”