Aaron Peskin, Supervisor District 3, during a meeting as seen on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, seen here during a summer board meeting. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco leaders are hoping that the third time’s the charm for the “behested payments” ordinance.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed amendments to the ordinance, ending negotiations related to a law that the supervisors, and then the voters, had approved in the preceding months.

