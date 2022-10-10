Blue Angels in formation, Friday Oct. 7, 2022

Fog forced the Blue Angels to cancel their portion of Sunday's air show, a day after fog also postponed the squadron's stunts on Saturday. 

 Craig Lee | The Examiner

The most San Francisco of reasons grounded the Blue Angels ahead of their final Fleet Week performance. 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 