The most San Francisco of reasons grounded the Blue Angels ahead of their final Fleet Week performance.
Fog forced the Blue Angels to cancel their portion of Sunday's air show, a day after fog also postponed the squadron's stunts on Saturday.
Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023!
Fog granted San Franciscans — and their pets — a brief reprieve from one of the loudest weekends of the year, but experts fear that the iconic fixture of The City's skyline might not be one for all that much longer.
The Examiner reported last year that San Francisco's distinctive marine layer is no longer as omnipresent as it once was. U.C. Berkeley integrative biology professor Todd Dawson said that fog seasons are beginning later and ending sooner than usual, and fog is appearing about three fewer hours per day.
San Francisco Fleet Week will return in 2023, and the Blue Angels are set to take to The City's skies again next Oct. 7 and 8. It remains to be seen if the fog will cooperate next time around.
