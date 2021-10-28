Creative technologists pioneer thriving careers at the nexus of art and tech

Dan Gorelick, far right, and fellow “creative technologists” who are blending music with their computer engineering knowledge at a “Rift in the Matrix Algorave” on Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo by Qjinqjin Jin)

Dan Gorelick lives many lives.

For one, he splits his time between San Francisco and New York City. But he has several professional endeavors, too. By day, he works in rapid prototyping and quickly drafting front-end software for commercial clients. By night, he’s a musician, blending his childhood training in cello and piano with his computer engineering expertise to make ravey, experimental beats.

Gorelick is a so-called “creative technologist” — a title that may strike those outside of the tech industry as an oxymoron. STEM is often seen as the opposite of the arts, one field dominated by people with strong left brains, and the other right.

But Gorelick said his skills and interests are all interwoven. Each add up to a unique career path that doesn’t feel like simultaneously working many different full-time jobs, he said, but rather Gorelick bringing one, unique professional offering to the table. He lives the “multi-hyphen life,” he said, a term coined by British media personality Emma Gannon to describe people who work outside the bounds of narrow job descriptions. “I’m like a creative technologist – engineer – artist,” he said.

“Creative technologist” DJs play music programmed with code in real time seen behind them at a “Rift in the Matrix Algorave” on Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo by Qjinqjin Jin)

He’s representative of a broader trend toward interdisciplinary career paths in tech. An underground tech and art scene that has long thrived in the Bay Area is becoming more mainstream, and the creative technologists in it are finding that their skills are increasingly in-demand.

Wendy Saccuzzo, a career coach who runs hiring services for the recruiting and career counseling company Tech Ladies, said it’s still relatively uncommon to find “creative technologist” as a job title. However, she said she finds the term in job descriptions for roles like product designers and software engineers much more often now than she did a few years ago. In this environment, it’s advantageous for developers and engineers to acquire soft skills, and for those with unconventional tech backgrounds, like those trained in marketing or sales, to pick up a bit of code.

The development of artificial intelligence and machine learning, she said, is accelerating the trend. As these technologies grow they become integral to many roles within a tech company. Designers use AI tools to create interactive user experiences, while recruiters use AI to filter through resumes, for example. It’s advisable for all technologists to learn how to work with artificial intelligence, Saccuzzo argues, and this is driving the industry toward more interdisciplinary job descriptions. “We will all become creative technologists,” she predicted.

The fact that engineers have artistic talent, however, is not new. In fact, a thriving underground art and tech scene has existed in San Francisco for at least a decade. The community overlaps heavily with those who go to Burning Man, because the annual festival showcases large sculptures that often include lighting and sound elements.

The festival was created by a couple of San Franciscans and first celebrated at Baker Beach in 1986. Though the festival has moved to Nevada, it has sustained strong, local ties. Burning Man now happens every year out in an isolated area of Black Rock Desert, requiring artist-technologists working on those elements to come up with innovative ways to generate electricity for their projects and make them durable enough to handle high winds, lots of dust and dirt and interaction with tens of thousands of people.

According to Caroline Margaux, a creative technologist who typically works with interactive lighting interfaces and has worked on multiple art projects for the festival, Burning Man is the “ultimate test ground.” In fact, many of the people she meets at Burning Man become professional contacts.

Caroline Margaux, environmental electronics lead for Numina Studio, works on a piece for Numina’s Nocturne X exhibit. (Courtesy Nocturne X)

“Once I worked on a bunch of custom lights for some people camped at Burning Man from the same company,” said Margaux. “The head of the company liked what I did so much he commissioned a sign for the company lobby with the same effects.”

Most of the events where creative technologists have congregated and shared their artwork for the last two decades have been held in underground venues and housing cooperatives — Gorelick, for example, performed a set at a “algorave” (a combination of the words algorithm and rave) earlier this month at a invite-only events space operated by a co-op called SYZYGY.

The California Academy of Sciences, the Asian Art Museum, SFMOMA, and other museums and galleries have also showcased individual art and tech exhibits. Additionally, the nonprofit Gray Area supports the scene through classes, a media lab, resident-artist program, and events programming.

Margaux is now part of a collective of creative technologists and artists called Numina Studio, which currently has an interactive exhibit called Nocturne X on display at Gray Area’s Mission events space. The exhibit looks like a futuristic version of a deep sea coral reef, with winding pathways leading visitors through a network of interactive organic-looking sculptures. These sculptures respond to different kinds of touch, auditory signals like whispering and clapping, and even physical triggers, like a group of visitors jumping all at once.

A woman grabs bioluminescent movable flowers at the Nocturne X exhibition at Gray Area in the Mission District on Oct. 6, 2021. (Courtesy Noctune X)

But according to Numina Studio founder Shlomo Zippel, the point of the project is to push this creative tech scene, which has thrived in the Bay Area for years and which the corporate world is beginning to tap into, thoroughly into the mainstream. The first step, he said, is properly rewarding creative technologists for their artistic work, as much as their technical work. The lowest paid members of the collective still make at least $25 an hour, and many make more. But he also wants Numina Studio to have it’s own space, like Gray Area, to host algo-raves, panels, and even events for companies looking to host their mixers in a more exciting venue.

“If you’re one of the 20 million tourists who come to the Bay Area and San Francisco in a non-pandemic year, you see the sea lions at Pier 39, or you go to Alcatraz,” he explains. “You don’t see any of this cool art, even though we’ve been doing it, and immersed in it, and showing it to our own, close-knit community for years.”

As these art projects become more mainstream, so will public awareness grow around creative tech and its commercial uses, said Margaux. When she’s not working on her art, she mostly designs lighting for tech conferences and product exhibitions, for example. The value she brings to those clients is obvious: “The better technology looks, the more we’ll use it.”

virwin@sfexaminer.com