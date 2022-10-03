Ticket sales for the "Black Panther" sequel, "Wakanda Forever," began on Monday across the Bay Area and around the world, ahead of the film's Nov. 11 release.
Fandango currently has ticket listings for Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Century and Regal theaters in San Francisco, with smaller and independent theaters likely to start selling their own tickets in the coming days.
The Ryan Coogler-directed "Wakanda Forever" follows the groundbreaking predecessor directed by the Oakland native, which became the highest-grossing film with a Black director, a predominantly Black cast and also earned Marvel Studios its first Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.
Coogler and the cast's contention with the off-screen loss of Chadwick Boseman, who died following a quiet battle with colon cancer in 2020, factors into the film's plot, which shows the fictional Wakanda in the aftermath of King T'Challa's death and mirrors Boseman's fans, friends and family grieving his loss.
A trailer released on Monday offered more insight into the story than a teaser released earlier this summer, setting the stage for a conflict between Wakanda and one of Marvel Comics' oldest characters while also teasing who might succeed T'Challa as the next Black Panther.
The preview shows Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta and the leader of the Mayan-influenced underwater kingdom Talocan, readying an attack on Wakanda as part of an invasion into the surface world. Namor originally appeared in Marvel Comics' first issue in 1939, and has been both friend and foe to Wakanda in the comics.
"We know what you whisper," Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, the mother of T'Challa and his sister Shuri, intones in a meeting with global leaders. " 'They have lost their protector. Now is our time to strike.' "
In addition to glimpses of Dominique Thorne as RiRi Williams, who builds her own suit of Iron Man-esque armor in the comics, and returning favorites like M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupito N'yongo), the trailer ends with a shot of a person diving onto a snowy ground, before the camera tilts up and reveals a new person in the Black Panther suit.
The comics history of Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, indicates she could don the mantle. So, too, does her presence in the front and center of the film's poster.