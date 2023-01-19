Crypto Meltdown, What Crypto Meltdown?

A Bitcoin ATM in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 22, 2022. Despite trillions of dollars of losses, a batch of bankruptcies and one very high profile arrest, blockchain's devotees remain devoted. 

 Samuel Aranda/The New York Times

Finally, some good news for crypto: bitcoin is rallying again.

The premier cryptocurrency has climbed more than 20% over the past three weeks, rising above $20,000 again.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags

You May Also Like