Finally, some good news for crypto: bitcoin is rallying again.
The premier cryptocurrency has climbed more than 20% over the past three weeks, rising above $20,000 again.
The gains pushed the total market value of all cryptocurrencies back to around $1 trillion as bitcoin has outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
But skeptics are quick to react: Seriously? After last year’s nasty beating, the excitement over bitcoin’s rise has been subdued in the once high-flying industry known for its get-rich-quick mantra “Have fun staying poor.”
In fact, crypto’s image as a Ponzi scheme of the rich became even more pronounced this week with a Financial Times report that investor Peter Thiel posted a $1.8 billion profit when he cashed out nearly all his crypto investments early last year.
He reportedly sold the assets around the time he publicly lambasted billionaire and known crypto critic Warren Buffett as a “sociopathic grandpa” and the crypto industry’s “enemy number one.”
“Around the time Peter Thiel's Founders Fund was cashing out of crypto, he was on stage saying bitcoin's value could increase 100x,” analyst Jason Mikula, publisher of the Fintech Business Weekly newsletter, said in a LinkedIn post.
Despite the “appealing narrative sold by crypto advocates” that the industry “evens the playing field,” the revelations about Thiel reinforces the view that crypto “primarily serves as a transfer of wealth from lower income, disproportionately minority retail ‘investors’ to institutional investors and VCs like Thiel.”
The crypto market is still recovering from the shock of last year’s crash which shed $2 trillion in value, and a series of scandals that cast crypto’s future in doubt.
The biggest one, the collapse of FTX, which was once crypto’s third-largest marketplace valued at $32 billion, reinforced crypto’s reputation as an industry rife with fraud dominated by a few wealthy investors.
In fact, the recent bitcoin rally has actually been blamed on “whales,” entities or individuals that own large amounts of crypto. Santiment, a blockchain analytics company that tracks crypto transactions, reported that a limited number of crypto wallets made significant purchases of bitcoin in the past weeks. This included a cluster of wallets that added more than 100,000 bitcoin in the last 10 weeks.
“Given what we know about concentration of ownership...it would not at all surprise me if it is a coordinated effort to boost the price” of bitcoin, Mikula told The Examiner.
There’s “reasonable speculation about what their motivations could be,” he added, citing the desire to “keep retail [investors] believing” in bitcoin and crypto.
But there are also crypto industry leaders who frown on the wealth speculation which they say has been disruptive for the industry.
Cathy Yoon, chief legal officer of MPCH, a crypto infrastructure software company, affirmed her belief in the industry’s potential in creating a more efficient financial system.
“Hopefully, the noise will quiet down,” she told The Examiner, “and we can really focus on real world solutions, real use cases, and why decentralized assets and the concept of decentralization itself is something that is inherently good and can be separated out from all the bad actors.”