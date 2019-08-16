Bison dies at Golden Gate Park

One of the bison living in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, an 8-year-old female named Brunhilda, has died, zoo officials said today.

Early results of a necropsy performed today indicate that her death was related to severe kidney disease.

“Our animal wellness teams have been watching her closely and treating her for several weeks in conjunction with specialists from U.C Davis School of Veterinary Medicine,” said Dr. Jason Watters, Vice President of Wellness and Animal Behavior at San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. “Ultimately, her quality of life had deteriorated significantly, and she passed away last evening.”

Brunhilda was among a group of bison added to the herd in 2011.

