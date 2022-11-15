Bird, the much-maligned motorized scooter company, might not fly in San Francisco for much longer.
Or anywhere, for that matter.
Bird admitted on Monday in documents filed with federal regulators that it overstated its revenue from the company's shared electric scooters for more than two years, announcing hours later that it might "need to scale back or discontinue certain or all of its operations in order to reduce costs or seek bankruptcy protection" if Bird can't raise additional money.
The company's $38.5 million in free cash flow on hand at the end of September would "not be sufficient to meet" its financial obligations within the next year, Bird said in a press release on Monday.
"Accordingly, the Company plans to continue to closely monitor its operating forecast, reduce its operating expenses, and pursue additional sources of outside capital," the release read. "Along with this global footprint realignment, the Company is targeting additional reductions in its operating expenses."
Bird stormed into San Francisco more than four years ago, as one of a handful of companies that brought its motorized scooters to The City's streets. Amid significant local criticism, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency barred companies in June 2018 from operating without a permit.
Two companies received permits in August 2018, and Bird was not one of them. Bird returned to San Francisco when it purchased Scoot, a company based in The City, in 2019. Scoot briefly paused its operations last year, resuming last August when it received a prorated permit from the transit agency.
Three months later, Bird went public after merging with a special acquisition company, but the company has navigated a bumpy road since then.
In May, Bird announced it would no longer sell its own e-bikes and scooters as it sought to streamline its business. The company laid off almost a quarter of its staff a month later, and the New York Stock Exchange threatened to delist Bird after its stock traded below $1 for a month.
Just last month, Bird said it planned to pull its scooters from "several dozen cities" around the world. The company also stopped operating entirely in Germany, Norway and Sweden.
Bird then announced on Monday that the company's financial statements from the first quarter of 2020 all the way through the second quarter of this year "should no longer be relied upon" after its auditors determined the company recorded unpaid funds in riders' wallets as revenue during that time.
Ben Lu, Bird's chief financial officer, said in an investor call that the company expected to reduce its historical revenues, in all, by nearly $32 million.
In addition to its financial troubles, Bird is facing additional regulation in The City.
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors last month directed transit officials to modify Bird, Spin and Lime's permits to equip their vehicles with technology that prevents sidewalk riding. Bird is permitted to have up to 1,500 scooters in The City, while Lime and Spin can have as many as 2,000.