Bird said in a press release that the affected cities are "primarily small to mid-sized markets," but the company didn't specify which ones. The company didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication.
Bird on Tuesday said it was leaving certain markets "due to a lack of a robust regulatory framework." That can't necessarily be said for San Francisco, which began regulating electric scooters not long after Bird and its competitors first appeared in The City last decade.
The company announced the downsizing hours before the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance requiring scooters in The City to be equipped with anti-sidewalk riding technology.
The resolution directed the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to modify companies' permits to bar them from operating scooters without the technology. The board also urged officials to issue citations for sidewalk riding and other violations and require any scooter users cited to pay at least 50% of the fine.
Bird is permitted to have up to 1,500 scooters in San Francisco under the current cycle, while competitors Lime and Spin can have as many as 2,000.
Board of Supervisors crackdown on sidewalk riding may be aided by new technology
Bird was one of a handful of companies that brought its motorized scooters to San Francisco more than four years ago, the launches of which prompted local complaints and pushback from The City.
San Francisco transit officials barred scooter companies in June 2018 from operating without a permit, then the Metropolitan Transportation Agency granted permits to two companies that August. Neither of them were Bird, but the Miami-headquartered company returned to The City when it purchased San Francisco-based Scoot in 2019.
Transit officials briefly revoked Scoot's permit last year, forcing the Bird-owned company to pause its operations in San Francisco. Then, in August, Scoot received a prorated permit from the city.
Bird also operates in San Jose. The company didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment on Tuesday about its status in the South Bay city.
