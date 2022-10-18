scooters

Two men ride Bird dockless rental electric scooters on Market Street. 

 (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner

Is Bird's on-again, off-again relationship with San Francisco about to be off again just as The City could start cracking down on sidewalk riding?

The electric scooter company announced on Tuesday it would wind down operations in "several dozen" cities around the world, while also fully leaving Germany, Norway and Sweden.

