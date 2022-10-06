Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area.
The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders.
At nine-stories tall, the 245,000-square-foot facility will house 650 employees across 24 functions. The site also features open work spaces and modular labs, structures that are created with as many moveable furnishings as possible. These design choices are meant to encourage greater collaboration and teamwork.
Amgen also submitted the building for LEED and FitWel certifications. The former focuses on environmental sustainability while the latter awards points for location, shared spaces and amenities and on-site healthy eating.
The facility's opening was slightly delayed, as Amgen originally hoped to open their doors earlier this year. A company spokesperson said Amgen was not disclosing costs associated with the facility.
In addition to lab space, the facility boasts an amenity center that features "a number of dining options, a health club and a variety of outdoor recreation areas."