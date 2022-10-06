Amgen-Oyster-Point

Amgen's South San Francisco site is the biotech company's second-largest research and development facility. 

 Amgen via Twitter

Amgen, the biopharmaceutical company, is opening its second-largest research and development facility in South San Francisco's Oyster Point, representing a significant pharma footprint in the Bay Area. 

The company signed their lease to the new site nearly three years ago. Its focus will be on the development of medicines in three core treatment areas: cancer, inflammatory disease and cardiometabolic disorders. 

