Tom Steyer (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Billionaire SF philanthropist enters presidential race

San Francisco billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer has entered the field of Democrats running for president in 2020.

Steyer, 62, announced the launch of his campaign via video Tuesday morning.

His campaign video emphasized removing corporate control from American politics, his commitment to equity and “doing the right thing.”

According to Steyer’s campaign website, he stepped down as head of his investment firm in 2012 to dedicate his time to philanthropy. In 2013, he

founded NextGen America, a nonprofit designed to combat climate change and promote social justice.

Steyer has also taken the Giving Pledge, an initiative created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett to give away half of one’s wealth to good causes while still living, according to its website.

Steyer and his wife, Kat, have lived in San Francisco since 1986.

They have four grown children.

The announcement comes just a day after East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin, stepped down from the race. As of Tuesday, there are 24 Democrats running for president.

Previous story
Appeals court to reconsider blocking abortion referral ban

Just Posted

SF places $600M bond on November ballot to address affordable housing crisis

City officials unanimous in backing for measure, which requires two-thirds majority to win approval

U.S. Supreme Court blocks citizenship question on census — for now

Final outcome unclear after justices send issue back to Commerce Department for further explanation

SF fails to secure $3M in state funds for mobile recycling pilot

Shutdown of centers has left city without enough places to return bottles and cans

SF police union pulls support for DA hopeful over ‘inconsistent’ remarks

A candidate for district attorney was surprised to learn Monday that the… Continue reading

Billionaire SF philanthropist enters presidential race

San Francisco billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer has entered the field of Democrats… Continue reading

Most Read