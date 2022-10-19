SFE-HallOfJustice

The alleged serial harasser of women in San Francisco is due back in court on Friday, exactly one week after his arrest..

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The alleged serial harasser of women in San Francisco is due back next Friday, exactly two weeks after his arrest.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office told The Examiner on Wednesday afternoon that Bill Gene Hobbs is being held without bail in the meantime. The District Attorney's Office told The Examiner that Hobbs will appear in court on Oct. 28.

