The alleged serial harasser of women in San Francisco is due back next Friday, exactly two weeks after his arrest.
The San Francisco Sheriff's Office told The Examiner on Wednesday afternoon that Bill Gene Hobbs is being held without bail in the meantime. The District Attorney's Office told The Examiner that Hobbs will appear in court on Oct. 28.
U.S. Park Police arrested the 34-year-old near Aquatic Park last Friday afternoon, handing him over to the San Francisco Police Department hours after officials issued a warrant for his arrest.
Police and the district attorney's office announced that Hobbs faced one felony and 15 misdemeanor counts stemming from 14 separate incidents in which he allegedly followed and grabbed women in The City without their consent.
Hobbs pleaded not guilty to the charges in his first court appearance on Monday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and the San Francisco Standard. The outlets reported that a judge denied public defender Max Breecker's request to lower the lone felony charge to a misdemeanor and release Hobbs into his mother's care in Bakersfield.
A new San Francisco program called Scope aims to provide people with tools to know what compounds are in their drugs before they use them.
The Chronicle reported on Monday that District Attorney Brooke Jenkins didn't pursue charges against Hobbs following an arrest in May and dropped charges against him after an arrest in August.
In the former case, police arrested Hobbs on a misdemeanor battery charge. He allegedly grabbed and chased a jogger in Golden Gate Park. In the latter, Hobbs allegedly walked into a Marina home and told the residents he lived there with his new family.
Jenkins said in a press release on Friday that Hobbs was "a public safety threat" and prosecutors would seek to "send a strong message that this type of behavior harassment will not be tolerated" following the most recent allegations.
The Standard first reported on Sept. 22 that multiple women posted on social media about the same man following them, with the alleged incidents dating back to April 29. The Chronicle reported that same day that man was likely Hobbs, who had returned to The City on March 17 after serving time elsewhere.
That day, a teenager who alleged he followed and grabbed her told her parents that she saw Hobbs again. Hobbs faced misdemeanor counts of child molestation and battery stemming from the teen's allegations, but the charges were dismissed after he served what would've been the maximum sentence while awaiting trial. His release also vacated a court order requiring him to stay away from the teen, according to the outlet.
"I didn't hurt anybody," Hobbs said of the September allegations in an interview with the paper last month. "No one was harmed."
The Chronicle and Standard reported on Monday that a judge asked Hobbs not to contact 13 women who reported incidents to the police.
