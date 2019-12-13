Big waves prompt high surf advisory for Bay Area

Forecasters are warning beachgoers not to turn their backs on the ocean, as a high-surf advisory has been issued for Bay Area beaches through Saturday morning.

Large swells of 12 to 14 feet arrived Thursday and are expected to continue through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Those swells could result in breaking waves of 16 to 22 feet along west- and northwest-facing beaches, the weather service said.

The waves pose a threat to beachgoers as well as mariners traversing harbor entrances, according to the weather service.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/