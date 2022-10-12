The California Fish and Game Commission met with authorities from southern tribal nations to discuss adding the western Joshua tree to the state threatened species list Wednesday morning.
The committee agreed to postpone a final decision until February.
"What we're doing here could be the template for other species," said Chuck Bonham, director of the Fish and Game Commission. "We are more active in our consultation, and we are doing that because it's the right thing to do."
Both conservationists and indigenous stakeholders celebrated the move, which means more than just protecting the iconic Joshua tree — the species would be the first organism to be listed explicitly due to climate change, which has been hitting California heavily in the past decade.
The state has 305 species listed under the federal Endangered Species Act, not including the western Joshua tree. The tree is protected while it is considered for listing.
Increased drought, more extreme wildfires, sea level rise, habitat loss and erosion have begun to disrupt life for humans and nature alike in the state, and the Joshua tree is no exception, said Brandon Dawson, media specialist at the Sierra Club.
"California is a climate leader," said Dawson. "Protecting the western Joshua tree under CESA and setting this precedent is an important step towards delivering on its commitment to conserve nature for habitat and climate resilience, and halting the dual climate and biodiversity crises."
The Joshua tree is endemic to the Mojave Desert, meaning that even when it is not threatened, it is still sensitive due to its limited range and growing conditions. If climate change continues to put pressure on the Joshua tree, it will have nowhere else to go.
The committee and tribal authorities in attendance were in accord that the western Joshua tree needed protection, however dissent arose around determining how indigenous knowledge could be integrated with the federal conservation strategies.
Bonham brought up that the range of the Joshua tree has been migrating during the meeting Wednesday. He suggested that using traditional ecological knowledge, any conservation plans should consider a relocation process, or refugia, a biological term which refers to an area where a population of organisms can survive during unfavorable conditions. He also offered a co-management plan between tribal lands and state conservationists.
Kathy Bancroft, historic officer of the Lone Pine Paiute Tribe, agreed with Bonham during comment but pointed out that the indigenous lands are sovereign and that the federal government has little to no jurisdiction over what happens there.
"Joshua trees are an ecosystem in a vast landscape," she said. "We owe them protection from being destroyed. These trees are already battling climate change, human development and so-called clean energy like solar farms. Who better to work to protect these trees than those who hold them sacred?"