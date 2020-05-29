Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Kezar Stadium

Crash may have been caused by parked vehicle opening its door, sending cyclist into oncoming traffic

A bicyclist died in a collision with a vehicle Friday morning near Kezar Stadium, according to police.

Police said they were called t0 the 600 block of Frederick Street around 7:30 a.m. on a report of a collision. When they arrived, officers found the bicyclist lying in the road.

The man, who has been identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office as 31-year-old Devlin O’Conner was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the area, said on Twitter that it appears “the incident occurred when a parked car opened its door, ejecting the cyclist and resulting in a fatal collision with an oncoming vehicle.”

“Our hearts go out to their family and loved ones,” Preston said. “This is a tragic reminder of the urgent need to meet the goals of Vision Zero and prevent traffic fatalities.”

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director Jeffrey Tumlin said a team is investigating the site now.

“Traffic violence is preventable,” he said on Twitter. “Esp (sic) with Muni’s COVID service reductions, it’s critical we protect the most vulnerable street users.”

Everyone involved in the collision stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Impairment does not appear to have been a factor, but the investigation is still underway, police said.

