Bicyclist injured in Outer Sunset vehicle collision

A bicyclist was seriously injured Saturday morning after colliding with a vehicle in the Outer Sunset, according to police.

The bicyclist, a 66-year-old man, was taken to a hospital after the collision occurred at around 10:34 a.m. near the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Rivera Street.

The collision prompted the district’s supervisor, Gordon Mar, to respond on Twitter.

“Every one of these collisions is devastating and preventable,” Mar tweeted around noon Saturday. “We must do more to make our streets safer. Lives are on the line.”

dhorowitz@sfexaminer.com

