A 37-year old man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after striking a curb while riding a bicycle Saturday evening, according to Police.

The man was riding east on El Camino Del Mar near 32nd Avenue down a hill in the Richmond District when he hit a curb around 5:45 p.m. No other vehicles were involved in the collision, police said.

No other information was made immediately available.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/