Corona Heights Park
This park is San Francisco’s highest rated on Google, with a whooping 4.8 stars and 1,363 reviews.
Presidio of San Francisco
Formerly a military post, the Presidio is now a 1,500-acre recreation hotspot. It is well loved for Golden Gate Views, greenery, and wooded trails. So well loved, in fact, that it has 6,110 reviews on Google and 4.8 stars.
Grandview Park
Small but mighty, Grandview Park — also called Turtle Hill — has 4.8 stars on Google. It is noted for stunning views of The City and sea, as well as the steep staircase you need to scale to see them.
Francisco Park
One of San Francisco’s newest public parks, this Russian Hill treasure also boasts 4.8 stars.
Alamo Square Park
Famous for its proximity to S.F. legendary Victorian “Painted Ladies,” this park is widely loved (as clear from its 4.7 stars and 3,305 reviews.)
Alta Plaza Park
With 4.7 stars and over 1,700 reviews, Alta Plaza is a favorite stop along San Francisco's parade of parks.
Golden Gate Park
More like a city inside the city than a park itself, Golden Gate Park has accrued nearly 42,000 Google reviews and manages to maintain a stellar 4.7 star rating. It's like the Disneyland of parks in S.F., spanning 1.6 square miles of the 7 mile by 7 mile city.
Mission Dolores Park
Along the western edge of the Mission District, Mission Dolores is a center for happenings and a haven for the hip. On weekends, the park is bursting with color and wafting the smell of weed to unsuspecting passers-by. Out of 12, 586 reviews, the park averages 4.7 stars.
Glen Canyon Park
Glen Canyon park, highly rated (4.7 stars) and widely reviewed (1,322), claims 70 acres just south of The City’s center. Its offerings are hikes and nature views. For some, it's dog heaven.
Lafayette Park
Lauded for its amenities and location, Lafayette Park is just a hop skip and jump from Alamo Square. It’s easily accessible by the 1 California Muni bus, and offers unique hilltop views. Some would give it a 4.7. On average, 2,214 reviewers did.
