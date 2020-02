Former San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim, who now holds a leadership role in the local Sanders campaign, was among those attending Monday’s rally. (Chris Victorio/ Special to S.F. Examiner) District Attorney Chesa Boudin was also among the attendees at the event. (Chris Victorio/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Animal rights protesters at the rally called for Sanders to drop support of subsidies for the dairy industry. (Chris Victorio/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders drew a large crowd at a Get Out the Vote Rally at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, California on Monday Feb. 17, 2020.

California residents will cast their vote in the presidential primary on Tuesday March 3.

(All photos by Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

