hot tub pic closeup with water jet

The man who operated a not-so-secret hot tub in his Berkeley backyard for decades has died. 

A person found Deward Hastings, 78, dead in the hot tub in his Essex Street backyard on Saturday afternoon, the Berkeley Police Department told the San Francisco Examiner in an email on Tuesday afternoon. 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 