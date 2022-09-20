The man who operated a not-so-secret hot tub in his Berkeley backyard for decades has died.
A person found Deward Hastings, 78, dead in the hot tub in his Essex Street backyard on Saturday afternoon, the Berkeley Police Department told the San Francisco Examiner in an email on Tuesday afternoon.
The Berkeley Fire Department pronounced Hastings dead at the scene after first responders couldn’t revive him. A Berkeley police spokesperson told the Examiner that Hastings’ death didn’t appear suspicious and that the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau would determine a cause of death.
As of press time, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office hadn’t responded to the San Francisco Examiner’s request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. This story will be updated when we hear back.
Hastings, known colloquially as the “Hot Tub Guy,” operated the backyard hot tub from 1975 until his death on Saturday. He told the Chronicle in 2000 that he intended to create “a natural hot spring in Berkeley,” leaving the gate open on evenings and weekends before switching to a coded lock system.
Men using the hot tub had to come with a woman or request their own combination in writing, Hastings told the paper, because he didn’t want the space to be intimidating to women. He told the outlet that he welcomed skinny dipping, but not talking, while keeping the tub at 113.5 degrees.
Hastings estimated in 2000 that some 30,000 people had used his hot tub, with the codes often circulating through word of mouth. All the while, he refused donations.
"For people who are most affected by the hot tub, it's not the water or the garden," Hastings, who identified himself only as “Hot Tub Guy” to the Chronicle, told the paper 22 years ago. "The thing that has the biggest impact is knowing that it's possible to do something like this in the world. Everything doesn't have to be monetized or about market economics. People get more from that than the physical aspects."
