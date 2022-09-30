A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin.
Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty.
Ordonez pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to conspiring to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl and one count of distributing at least 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Each count carries a maximum 40-year prison sentence, $5 million fine and minimum of four years of supervised release.
The pleas come a week after federal prosecutors indicted an Oakland woman — alleging she commuted from the East Bay to the Tenderloin to sell fentanyl — and as the city contends with an ongoing opioid crisis. Fentanyl accounted for almost three-fourths of The City's overdose deaths over the preceding two years, according to public health data.
Old and new signs will shine again in The City’s neon capital
The brothers admitted to traveling from their Berkeley apartment to San Francisco between February and April to sell drugs near 7th and Market streets, which federal prosecutors said is in the Tenderloin's illegal, open-air drug market.
Hernandez-Ordonez admitted he sold more than 60 grams of fentanyl for $1,040 to an undercover officer in a pair of transactions on March 9 and March 29, weighing about 59 grams on a digital scale in Stevenson Alley during the second.
Ordonez pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell at least 40 grams of fentanyl between Feb. 9 and April 19, as well as possessing and distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl on Feb. 22 and April 19. He also admitted to possessing and distributing at least 50 grams of a drug containing methamphetamine on March 10. Ordonez, according to a federal complaint, also sold narcotics to an undercover officer.
Federal prosecutors first announced the charges in April, which they said followed a joint investigation between the Drug Enforcement Agency and the San Francisco Police Department's narcotics division.
Hernandez-Ordonez will be sentenced on Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m., while his younger brother will be sentenced at the same time on Jan. 12. The pair will remain in federal custody in the meantime.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.