Overdoses Los Angeles

A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington, Va.

 Jacquelyn Martin | AP

A pair of Berkeley brothers could spend decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in the Tenderloin.

Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez, 18, and David Ordonez, 20, each pleaded guilty this month to multiple counts of distributing at least 40 grams of fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California announced the pleas on Thursday, the same day Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 