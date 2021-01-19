Benicia man killed in Tenderloin shooting

A man killed in a homicide earlier this month in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood has been identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as 37-year-old Kelvin Wilkerson.

Wilkerson, a Benicia resident, died in a Jan. 7 shooting near the corner of Eddy and Mason streets, according to police.

Officers found Wilkerson suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following the fatal shooting, investigators were able to identify 41-year-old James George as a suspect.

Last week, investigators located George, an Antioch resident, near Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco and arrested him on suspicion of homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and battery, police said.

George remains in custody and is set to be arraigned Tuesday, according to jail records.

