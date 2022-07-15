Nathaly Perez knew she wanted to be the first in her family to go to college, that it could lead to a better life than her parents have. The only problem? She had no idea how to get there.
Now a rising senior heading into the college admissions process, Perez hopes to study civil engineering at a top university such as UCLA or USC. Because of her experience at Mission Senior High School, that dream is close to becoming a reality.
In fact, of the 83 Mission High students who applied to the University of California for the 2021-22 school year, 90% were accepted — higher than any other school in SFUSD, including the district’s college prep crown jewel, Lowell High School. Of the 150 students who applied to California State University, all were accepted. Among the 1,089 students at Mission High School, 60% are Latinx, 14% are African American, 7% are Asian or Pacific Islander, 10% are white and 9% categorize themselves as “other.”
Three years ago, eighth-grade Perez almost didn’t apply to Mission High due to rumors about an abundance of gang violence and drug use at the school. But because of its proximity to her brother’s school and encouragement from a teacher who had worked there previously, she ended up applying.
“I remember my teacher said, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’ and I will always thank him for that,” said Perez.
Other than occasional verbal fights, Perez said she hasn’t witnessed anything to justify the rumors. However, gang violence was an issue at Mission High in 2004.
After a series of gang-related student deaths, then-athletic director and soccer coach Scott Kennedy enrolled his soccer team in a UC Berkeley summer camp, thanks to fundraising efforts by Judy Grossman, a Mission High Foundation board member and leadership council member of the San Francisco Education Fund. Grossman soon realized students needed more support than a summer away. So, alongside Kennedy and then-principal Kevin Truitt, Grossman founded Mission High School’s Athletic Scholars Advancement Program (ASAP).
In 2020, the program merged with Mission Graduates, and is now able to serve all 1,089 Mission High students, including nonathletes.
“Since almost all of our students are the first in their families to attend college, most do not have people at home to help them,” said ASAP program director Amanda Posner. “All young people deserve access to higher education, but there are so many unnecessary barriers for low-income, first-generation students.”
Through the program, students gain access to one-on-one mentoring, individualized college counseling and persistence programs to support students through summer school programs and college.
However, ASAP is far from the only program promoting a college-going culture at Mission High School.
The first program Perez joined when she got to Mission was JCYC’s Upward Bound, a program at four SFUSD high schools that supports 9th and 10th grade low-income, first-generation students on their path to college.
It was in this program that Perez first learned about her options for college, including UC, CSU and private schools in California, and was able to take classes at San Francisco State University.
As an upperclassman, Perez was accepted into the College Connect cohort, another Mission Graduates program, where she has a counselor who supports her in both applying to and graduating from college. College Connect also involves parents.
“They do a great job talking to the parents about things that maybe they haven’t heard of, like imposter syndrome (which refers to doubting your abilities), leaving for college and advising them of the next steps that their child is going to take,” Perez said. “It makes the process easier for the whole family.”
Mission Graduates offers an extended day at Mission High, facilitating clubs and student activities. Extended Day Program Director Michael Elias tells students that participating in these extracurriculars is not only an opportunity to enrich their lives and find their communities, but to start building their resume for college.
While these community-based partnerships have proved beneficial to students, AVID teacher Amadis Velez said low-resource schools often rely on them — and students who don’t have time or aren’t motivated to get involved outside of school often fall through the cracks.
Mission High’s approach, therefore, is to move a lot of that work into the classrooms. Each student in Velez’s AVID class, for example, gets about five hours per week of targeted help with college admissions as well as discussion about self-esteem, belonging and inclusion — all factors that have shown to help first-generation college students.
While the first half of the year is focused on the application process, especially writing the increasingly important college essay, the second half is geared toward financial aid, other available resources and college retention.
It’s this model — of in-class work coupled with after school community-based support — that Velez thinks other schools should consider adopting.
Though many have attributed Mission High School’s high acceptance rates to Velez’s work at the school, the teacher insists he is just one piece of the puzzle.
Even as far back as 2001, it was clear to Eric Guthertz — hired as an English teacher that year — that both teachers and administrators at Mission High were unique in their approach to supporting students.
Determined to employ new pedagogical methods, an anti-racist teaching committee was formed about 17 years ago, years before “anti-racism” entered the public lexicon.
For years, the group met on its own time on Saturdays thinking about how students are graded, how to tell whether students are grasping the curricula and what they need to do as educators to change their teaching to ensure student success.
Junior and senior teachers in particular met regularly to review student performance and decide which teacher was going to be the point person for each student. In doing so, they ensured each student had an adult in the building preventing them from falling through the cracks.
“I have never seen in other schools' teachers that worry a lot about the student,” Perez said. “That’s the difference about Mission, the teachers genuinely want their students to succeed.”
From the class of 2022, 85% of students are headed to college and, among those, 60% to a four-year university. This comes as both the UCs and the CSUs are striving to become federally funded Hispanic-Serving Institutions — meaning at least 25% of the full-time student body identifies as Hispanic.
Though the increased college acceptance rate can be attributed to the support students receive both inside and out of the classroom, Mission High teachers and administrators say the students are the ones who ultimately decide where their life will take them.
“Mission High students are amazing, bright, engaged young people who should give us all hope for the future,” Posner said. “They are creating their own success.”