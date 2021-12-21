Bayview, Western Addition to get state funds for parks

India Basin Shoreline Park, pictured here in 2014 before development began, will see the restoration of a critical tidal marsh and wildlife habitat. (Erica Marquez/Special to The Examiner)

The state has granted $5.8 million each to park projects focused on environmental justice for residents of the Bayview and Western Addition neighborhoods, according to the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department.

The funding — for India Basin Shoreline Park and the Buchanan Street Mall renovation — was included in the governor’s $584.3 million Outdoors for All initiative.

India Basin, which broke ground June 17, 2020, is in its first phase and involves the restoration of a critical tidal marsh and wildlife habitat.

The funding will go toward building two adventure nature playgrounds for toddlers and older children, featuring slides, swings and climbing structures. It will also go toward bike and pedestrian pathways, a restroom, stairs, irrigation, lighting and landscaping throughout the park.

The Buchanan Street Mall stretches five consecutive blocks between Eddy and Grove streets.

The funding will be used there to improve the two blocks between Eddy Street and Golden Gate Avenue, including building an exercise path, event plaza and memory walk highlighting the history of the neighborhood.

In addition, the area will see new walkways, a gathering area, a multi-use half court, lighting, two new play areas, an outdoor fitness area, public art with interpretive areas and a community garden with bioswales, which are channels that collect stormwater runoff and remove pollution.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023.