A 15-Bayview Express Muni bus turns onto Third Street from Palou Avenue. The new bus route was created in early 2021 in response to advocate criticisms of the reliability of the T-Third line in connecting residents with essential jobs and services downtown. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
San Francisco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured two people near the Palou Avenue and Third Street Muni stop.
Two people were hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday morning. The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency rerouted five buses and the T-Third Street light rail for about three hours.
A police spokesperson told The Examiner on Thursday that officers responded to the 1600 block of Palou Avenue at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday following reports of a shooting.
The responding officers found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds, providing aid and summoning medics before transporting the pair to a nearby hospital.
The MTA announced at 12:34 p.m. that the T-Third Street light rail, 23 Monterey, 24 Divisadero and 44 O'Shaughnessy bus routes had been delayed at Third and Palou, citing police activity, and the 15 Bayview Hunters Point Express and 54 Felton buses were later also rerouted.
At 3:28 p.m., the agency said the T-Third Street line resumed regular service. The MTA said 34 minutes later that each of the five bus routes had been rerouted.
When reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon, the MTA told The Examiner to reach out to police about "the extent or ETA of the incident." San Francisco police told The Examiner on Wednesday afternoon they were still gathering information and then confirmed on Thursday morning that a shooting had occurred.
Police said anyone with information about the shooting can call the department at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411.
