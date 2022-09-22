Public transit fails its mission in the Bayview

A 15-Bayview Express Muni bus turns onto Third Street from Palou Avenue. The new bus route was created in early 2021 in response to advocate criticisms of the reliability of the T-Third line in connecting residents with essential jobs and services downtown. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

San Francisco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured two people near the Palou Avenue and Third Street Muni stop. 

Two people were hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday morning. The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency rerouted five buses and the T-Third Street light rail for about three hours. 

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 