Bayview robbery leaves man in life-threatening condition

The 30-year-old victim was injured in a struggle with the suspect

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a robbery early Thursday morning.

The robbery took place in the Bayview District at Selby Street and McKinnon Avenue around 3:22 a.m., according to police.

The victim and the suspect were seen in a physical struggle, during which the victim was injured and fell to the ground, according to Officer Robert Rueca said. The suspect was then seen fleeing with the victim’s bicycle.

No arrest was reported as of Thursday morning

