This year’s Bay to Breakers — runners making their way down Hayes Street in 2016 are pictured — has been moved to September. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner)

Bay to Breakers postponed to Sept. 20

‘Legacy event’ will go on for 109th consecutive year

Bay to Breakers won’t be happening on a Sunday in May as is the usual case.

Organizers of San Francisco’s iconic run have postponed the date from May 31 to Sept. 20 due to the public health crisis.

Following discussions with The City about the escalating COVID-19 outbreak, race officials issued a statement, saying “We have made the decision to postpone Bay to Breakers to Sept. 20, 2020. The health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is our utmost priority, and we are grateful to The City for their flexibility and assistance in selecting this new date to ensure this legacy event takes place for the 109th consecutive year.”

“Bay to Breakers is more than just a race. This event was started in 1912 to unify a recovering San Francisco community following a devastating earthquake. For more than a century, it has represented the strength and resilience of the Bay area, while serving as a celebration of diversity and community for participants and spectators alike,” said John Kane, CEO of Capstone Event Group.

Existing 2020 Bay to Breakers registrations will be honored for the new date. For more information, visit www.BayToBreakers.com.

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
California lifts restrictions allowing restaurants to sell alcohol to-go

Just Posted

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces statewide coronavirus shelter-in-place order for California

He said the state needs to “broaden the order to all Californians”

Emergency coronavirus funding keeps embattled Seton hospital open

Newsom directs $2.7 million monthly payments to the Daly City hospital

Bay to Breakers postponed to Sept. 20

‘Legacy event’ will go on for 109th consecutive year

California lifts restrictions allowing restaurants to sell alcohol to-go

Relief comes as state orders residents to remain indoors

SF moves to release inmates fearing coronavirus outbreak behind bars

Expert says ‘only a matter of time’ before pandemic reaches jails

Most Read