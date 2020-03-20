Bay to Breakers postponed to Sept. 20

This year’s Bay to Breakers — runners making their way down Hayes Street in 2016 are pictured — has been moved to September. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner)

Bay to Breakers won’t be happening on a Sunday in May as is the usual case.

Organizers of San Francisco’s iconic run have postponed the date from May 31 to Sept. 20 due to the public health crisis.

Following discussions with The City about the escalating COVID-19 outbreak, race officials issued a statement, saying “We have made the decision to postpone Bay to Breakers to Sept. 20, 2020. The health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is our utmost priority, and we are grateful to The City for their flexibility and assistance in selecting this new date to ensure this legacy event takes place for the 109th consecutive year.”

“Bay to Breakers is more than just a race. This event was started in 1912 to unify a recovering San Francisco community following a devastating earthquake. For more than a century, it has represented the strength and resilience of the Bay area, while serving as a celebration of diversity and community for participants and spectators alike,” said John Kane, CEO of Capstone Event Group.

Existing 2020 Bay to Breakers registrations will be honored for the new date. For more information, visit www.BayToBreakers.com.

