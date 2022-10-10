Waymo-San Francisco

Union organizers stated that they have a handful of union cards signed from the approximately two dozen-person bargaining system. 

 AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Food service workers at Waymo, Google's self-driving car business, are forming a union, as first reported by NBC News. 

Employees cite the high expense of living in the Bay Area and a lack of benefits as reasons for their move. Waymo is owned by Google's parent company, Alphabet, Inc. and its food service workers are contracted through Sodexo.

