Bay Area wildfires fill skies with smoke and ashes

Poor air quality is expected to persist until at least Friday

With fires burning across the region, residents in San Francisco woke up to a sky shrouded in smoke and ash peppering down from above.

The ashes came from smoke that billowed into the atmosphere and then cooled down, according to Roger Gass, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Bay Area. Strong winds would typically blow the smoke out to the ocean, he said. But ashes fell in the region instead due to the lighter winds and the sheer number of fires.

Unhealthy air quality conditions are expected to persist in the Bay Area at least through Friday, until firefighters have a better handle on the fires, according to Erin DeMerritt, spokesperson at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The air district has extended a Spare the Air alert warning of poor air quality to Sunday, DeMerritt said. Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel is prohibited under the alert. Air quality is worse during overnight and morning hours as smoke settles at ground level.

The main fire shifting smoke into the Bay Area, including San Francisco, is one in Point Reyes National Seashore, called the Woodward Fire, according to DeMerritt.

The light winds from the northwest carrying the smoke are expected to strengthen and persist through Friday.

“These winds are expected to transport fires from the North Bay, particularly from Napa and Marin counties, down across the Peninsula and the East Bay,” DeMerritt said.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, San Jose, Pleasanton and Gilroy had the highest level of fine particulate matter in the air, known as PM2.5, a level that was rated unhealthy. San Francisco had lower levels of PM2.5 compared to those areas, and it was rated unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes anyone with an underlying respiratory illness, older adults, children and pregnant women.

PM2.5 is a major pollutant in wildfires, with significant health effects even after short-term exposure, DeMerritt said. It can irritate the eyes and airways of healthy adults, causing cough, scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter can trigger wheezing, a high-pitched whistling sound made during breathing, for people with respiratory conditions like asthma, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“The bandanas, cloth masks and typical surgical masks that are used to protect against the spread of covid do nothing to protect against wildfire smoke,” DeMerritt said. “Only an N95 respirator would potentially protect an individual from the particulate pollution from wildfire smoke.”

Still, Merritt said the agency generally doesn’t recommend using N95 respirators, as there isn’t clear evidence that use by the general population is beneficial for health. The masks are also not available for children and should not be worn by people with facial hair. Demerrit added that N95 masks may even harm some people with heart or lung conditions as they can lead to increased heart rate and labored breathing.

“The most effective way to stay protected is to stay indoors with windows and doors closed,” Merritt said.

If temperatures are too hot indoors, officials urged people to visit an air-cooling center or other buildings with filtered air.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin described the in a tweet the latest developments as a “triple threat” of COVID-19, extreme heat and air quality.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday due to the fires and extreme weather conditions, allowing California to receive aid from other states and the federal government.

Bay Area NewsCaliforniasan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/