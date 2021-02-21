Close up of battery pack of an modern electric bicycle (Shutterstock)

Bay Area wants low-income residents to swap polluting cars for sustainable transportation

Low-income residents of the Bay Area can now swap their older, more polluting vehicles for money to go toward a transit pass, electric bicycles or bike-share membership.

The Clean Cars for All program, run by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, is designed to encourage individuals making up to 400 percent of the current federal poverty income level to opt for more sustainable modes of transportation.

First created years ago to provide low-income individuals with financial support to buy a clean electric vehicle — either a plug-in hybrid or battery-operated car — mobility options such as transit passes, e-bikes and bike-share memberships were only recently added to the program as a pilot at the tail end of last year in the Bay Area.

Now accepting applications, the Air Quality Management District is offering pre-paid cards with a $7,500 value to eligible applicants to purchase one or more e-bikes plus any necessary accessories. Leftover funds can go towards transit passes.

Awards for electric vehicle purchase continue to range from $5,500 to $9,500.

In addition to the income threshold, applicants must also live in zip codes determined to be “disadvantaged communities,” which, in San Francisco include Bayview Hunters Point, South of Market and the Financial District.

Eligible vehicles must be fifteen or more years old, in good condition and registered to the applicant for at least two years.

Recipients of the Clean Cars for All grants must be approved before they can bring their old cars to a dismantler pre-approved by the Air Quality Management District, who will then scrap the retired vehicle.

The program echoes a broader statewide effort to make access to and use of more sustainable modes of transportation more equitable across the state.

According to an assessment from the California Energy Commission, for example, low-income communities on average have the fewest total car battery chargers per capita, as compared to high-income communities, which have the most.

To that end, Governor Gavin Newsom also proposed allocating $150 million of cap-and-trade auction revenue for the program as part of his budget proposal for the next fiscal year, and he has asked lawmakers to approve funding to build a more expansive network of vehicle charging stations.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsTransittransportation

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Star-crossed couple caught up in Myanmar coup
Next story
Documentary by Public Defender’s Office targets conditions at Tenderloin halfway house

Just Posted

Gabriela Lopez, Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga were sworn in to the Board of Education on Jan. 7, 2019. (Ida Mojadad/S.F. Examiner)
Parents launch recall effort against school board members

Multiple committees formed to explore ways to remove commissioners or change board structure

(Examiner screen shot)
Chinatown leader garners support as Police Commission nominee

Larry Yee is a community fixture and telecommunications union organizer

Susan Solomon, UESF President, speaks in front of city hall for a candlelight vigil as they continue negotiations for when children can return to school on Feb. 20, 2021.(Samantha Laurey/Special to SF Examiner)
School district postpones renaming to concentrate on reopening

‘Mistakes were made,’ SFUSD Board president says in announcing changes in process

Rev. Amos Brown sits in the pews at Third Baptist Church on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, the day before his 80th birthday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
San Francisco civil rights icon Rev. Amos Brown turns 80

‘I’ve been a child of the civil rights movement since I was 14 years old’

Yar Zar Min, left, a nonprofit worker in Myanmar, and San Francisco teacher Kenny Kruse have spent several years working to get Min a visa to move to the United States.<ins></ins>
Star-crossed couple caught up in Myanmar coup

After years of struggling to be together, engaged pair kept apart by political turmoil

Most Read